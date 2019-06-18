wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Maria Menounos Goes Donut-Hunting With Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– The latest WWE Now preview of Smackdown is online, revealing four things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– Maria Menounos was a guest on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s “DAMANDYZDONUTZ” show, as they travel to Menounos’ favorite local donut joint “Yummy Donuts” in Los Angeles:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, Maria Menounos, Smackdown, Sonya Deville, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading