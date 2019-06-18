wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Maria Menounos Goes Donut-Hunting With Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Now preview of Smackdown is online, revealing four things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:
– Maria Menounos was a guest on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s “DAMANDYZDONUTZ” show, as they travel to Menounos’ favorite local donut joint “Yummy Donuts” in Los Angeles:
More Trending Stories
- Harvard Business School Offering WWE Course in Fall, Triple H Is Thrilled Over the News
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle
- Seth Rollins on What Jon Moxley Told Him When He Left WWE, Names NXT Stars He’d Like to Face