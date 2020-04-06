wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, Stock Ticks Up

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest video previews tonight’s Raw, with four things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $35.08, up $0.95 (2.78%) from the previous closing price. The stock is further up $0.46 (1.31%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 7.73% on the day.

