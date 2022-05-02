Four Title Matches Set For NJPW Dominion in June

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four title matches for NJPW Dominion, which happens at Osaka Jo Hall on June 12. This includes an IWGP World Heavyweight title defense, as Jay White is back in Japan and challenging Kazuchika Okada. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan

* KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi