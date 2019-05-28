– If you’re wondering why Baron Corbin won a fatal four-way elimination match on WWE Raw with only one pinfall, it’s because WWE changed the match at the last minute. Prior to Raw going on the air, WWE advertised a fatal four-way elimination match between AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman.

However, by the time the match took place, AJ Styles was out due to injury (replaced by Baron Corbin) and the match was changed to one fall, although WWE didn’t exactly clarify that. Strowman and Lashley brawled into the crowd but were never officially counted out or announced as being eliminated. The match simply ended when Corbin pinned Miz and was declared the winner.

According to PWInsider the match was changed in order to protect the talent in the match as multiple guys didn’t need to take a loss.

As a result of his victory, Corbin will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown.