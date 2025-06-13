Four-Way Match Added to AEW Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling has announced that a four-way match has been added to AEW Grand Slam Mexico next Wednesday. Ricochet will face Hologram, Mascara Dorada and Lio Rush. The winner of the match gets four million pesos. Here’s the updated lineup:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR

* MJF vs. Mistico

* Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Lio Rush