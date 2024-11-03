Four-Way Tag Team Title Match Added to AEW Full Gear, Qualifying Matches Set

All Elite Wrestling has announced a four-way tag team title match for Full Gear later this month. Private Party will defend against three other teams that will qualify on upcoming episodes of AEW TV.

* AEW Collision (November 9): The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR vs. House of Black

* AEW Collision (November 16: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed