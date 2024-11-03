wrestling / News
Four-Way Tag Team Title Match Added to AEW Full Gear, Qualifying Matches Set
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a four-way tag team title match for Full Gear later this month. Private Party will defend against three other teams that will qualify on upcoming episodes of AEW TV.
* AEW Collision (November 9): The Outrunners vs. Top Flight
* AEW Dynamite (November 13): FTR vs. House of Black
* AEW Collision (November 16: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed
Who will make their way out of the Contenders Series to face Private Party at #AEWFullGear?
We find out starting NEXT SATURDAY on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/R7Fs1He8tk
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 3, 2024