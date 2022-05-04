wrestling / News

Four Way US Title Match Added to NJPW Capital Collision

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Capital Collision Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a four-way match for the IWGP United States title for NJPW Capital Collision on May 14. Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and Juice Robinson. The lineup includes:

* IWGP United States Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley
* Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo
* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

