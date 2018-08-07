Four-Way Women’s Match Added to All In, Updated Card

Here is the updated card for All In, which takes place on September 1st from Chicago, Illinois….

All In PPV Matches

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

* Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

* Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

* Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Green vs. Britt Baker

All In: Zero Hour Matches (On WGN America)

* Over Budget Battle Royale: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and More TBA

* The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky