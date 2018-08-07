wrestling / News
Four-Way Women’s Match Added to All In, Updated Card
Here is the updated card for All In, which takes place on September 1st from Chicago, Illinois….
All In PPV Matches
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll
* Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)
* Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi
* Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Green vs. Britt Baker
All In: Zero Hour Matches (On WGN America)
* Over Budget Battle Royale: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and More TBA
* The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky