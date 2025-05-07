Four-Way Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will battle three other women in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that Storm will face Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay in the match on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, & Mark Briscoe

* Jamie Hayter speaks with Renee Paquette