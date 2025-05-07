wrestling / News
Four-Way Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will battle three other women in a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that Storm will face Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay in the match on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey, & Mark Briscoe
* Jamie Hayter speaks with Renee Paquette
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS + Max
TOMORROW
AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm fights 3 potential challengers all in line for a title shot: former World Champion @thunderrosa22, @thePenelopeFord + @annajay___ in a World Title Eliminator 4-Way Match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/qrp6842lao
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WWE Non-Competes Expire For Authors Of Pain, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci & More
- Shelton Benjamin Shares a Message to Hulk Hogan, Says Hogan Lost Him Forever
- Duke Droese Indicted On Charges Of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show