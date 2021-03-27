wrestling / News
Four Women’s Matches Set for Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW announced four new women’s matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation earlier today. They will feature Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford vs. Leila Grey, Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress, and KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami.
Four matchups were already announced for Monday’s episode, bringing the total match lineup to eight. Here’s the newly updated lineup for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal
* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBD
* Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa,
* Penelope Ford vs. Leila Grey
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress
* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami
NEW EPISODE of #AEWDark: Elevation kicks of this Monday night featuring…@alexgracia3 v @thunderrosa22 @Miss_LeilaGrey v @thePenelopeFord @LegitLeyla v @_vipress @KiLynnKing v @mizunami0324
Watch #AEWDark: Elevation every Monday night at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Gxim2UDO0H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2021
