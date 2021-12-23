wrestling / News
Four WWE Names Make Variety 500 Executives List, Including Vince McMahon and The Rock
December 23, 2021 | Posted by
Variety has released its annual Variety 500, which looks at the “most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry.” The list includes four names from WWE, including Vince McMahon, The Rock, Nick Khan and Craig Jacobson.
The Rock isn’t credit for WWE as he’s not an executive there, but rather his work for Seven Bucks Productions is noted. Jacobson is a lawyer that is credited with “helping to develop [WWE’s] roster of characters.” This is Nick Khan’s first appearance on the list.
