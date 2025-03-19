wrestling / News
Rogue Foursome Attacks Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT
Tony D’Angelo is the latest victim of the rogue quarter of recruits, who took the D’Angelo Family leader down on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the quarter assault D’Angelo while he was backstage watching Stacks Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino battle The Culling in the ring.
The group laid out D’Angelo, which was shown on the Tron and distracted The Family which let The Culling get the win.
The Family is taking to the skies! 😮💨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4T2vnn1DER
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
What is going on?!? @TonyDangeloWWE just got attacked backstage, and The Culling steal the win! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NbG7nferdg
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
