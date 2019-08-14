Fourth Member Of CONTRA Unit Announced For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced that Ikuro Kwon has joined CONTRA Unit for the upcoming War Chamber match at the event of the same name on September 7. He will team with Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch against Tom Lawlor, Ross & Marshall Von Erich and a mystery partner. Here’s press release:

Ikuro Kwon revealed as latest member of CONTRA; enters War Chamber as team’s 4th man

See the first-ever WAR CHAMBER live in Dallas on September 7

The fourth member of the CONTRA Unit’s death squad in the War Chamber has been revealed as Ikuro Kwon, a mercenary and master in the art of deception.

MLW today announced Ikuro Kwon as the fourth member of CONTRA’s team. Eight men will meet in the the-first ever War Chamber match featuring: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch & Kwon) for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The War Chamber match is confirmed to be the main event for MLW’s debut in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

Dispatched from CONTRA’s Asian post, not much is known about Ikuro Kwon’s background beyond what the propaganda CONTRA Unit has released to the public.

Reportedly, Kwon is a pit fighter who fought in the slums of Singapore and tar pits of India. So sadistic that has burned men’s eyes with coals, CONTRA’s assassin fights with no honor.

Emerging in the criminal underworld of Japan where Kwon would become the feared underboss of Akihisa Mera, this mysterious soldier has blinded the likes of Marshall Von Erich with a peculiar and potent toxic mist.

A force to reckon with, Ikuro Kwon will not rest until his mission is accomplished and CONTRA rules the world.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

A tribute to Gary Hart

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr. • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Austin Aries • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Mance Warner • Timothy Thatcher • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loc • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

