WWE News: FOX Set to Air Two-Hour SummerSlam Special, Cedric Alexander Remembers Match with Kota Ibushi
FOX is set to air a two-hour SummerSlam special on the weekend of the PPV. PWInsider reports that FOX will air SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments on August 22nd with highlights from the PPV’s history. The special will air from 4 to 6 PM ET in the New York area, but may air in other timeslots in other markets.
– Cedric Alexander posted to Twitter to recall his match with Kota Ibushi in NXT, as you can see below:
One of the most important matches of my career.
Hey @ibushi_kota …… I want my rematch!
Just give me time for training 😅⏱ https://t.co/5ot3sgyd3s
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 10, 2020
