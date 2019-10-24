FOX Airing One-Hour Version of Smackdown on Sunday

– Since Smackdown is getting moved to FOX Sports 1 this week to accommodate the World Series, FOX will air a one-hour version of the show on Sunday. As was reported earlier this week, FOX set a one-hour “WWE Special” for Sunday at 2 PM ET that was initially described as “A profile of some of the greatest stars in wrestling and the sport itself.”

That special is now being listed as a “special one-hour, abbreviated version of SmackDown will also air Sunday on FOX following the network’s NFL coverage.”

For those that want the full experience, it will be live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday night at the usual 8 PM ET/PT time.