wrestling / News
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
* New York City: October 2nd at 4:30 PM on FOX-5 NY
* Los Angeles: October 2nd at 4:30 PM on KTTV
More Trending Stories
- MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details
- Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Details on Kenny Omega Being Bitten at AEW All Out, Recent Images & Video of Bite Mark