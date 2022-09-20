wrestling / News

FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey Image Credit: WWE

FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:

* New York City: October 2nd at 4:30 PM on FOX-5 NY
* Los Angeles: October 2nd at 4:30 PM on KTTV

