FOX Announces Smackdown Kickoff Show
– Smackdown will be preceded by a Kickoff pre-show tomorrow for its premiere on FOX, the network announced. FOX revealed on Thursday that the pre-show will start at 7:30 PM ET on the network and will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, who will be hosting the upcoming WWE Backstage FOX Sports show.
The full announcement is below:
FOX Sports and WWE Roll Out Blue Carpet for Debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW Begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT
WWE BACKSTAGE Host Renee Young & Analyst Booker T Anchor Desk
FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson Covers Blue Carpet Arrivals, WWE’s Kayla Braxton Provides Behind-the-Scenes Access
Los Angeles – The stars align for the debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, and they’re coming down the “blue carpet” outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 PM ET/PT.
To usher in the new era of WWE on FOX, Friday’s kickoff show features a bevy of celebrities, athletes, WWE Superstars and Legends walking the blue carpet ahead of the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.
FOX NFL KICKOFF host and red carpet regular Charissa Thompson is on hand for arrivals and interviews outside the Staples Center, while WWE reporter Kayla Braxton provides exclusive backstage access to Superstars just moments before all the action.
Inside the arena, WWE BACKSTAGE host Renee Young and studio analyst Booker T anchor the desk, welcoming special guests and offering insight and analysis on the upcoming matchups. The duo also exclusively reveals the new set for FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX.
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX begins at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
