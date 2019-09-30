wrestling / News
FOX Announces Week Of WWE Appearances To Promote Smackdown This Friday
FOX Sports has sent out a press release announcing a full week of WWE appearances on FOX programming to promote Smackdown’s move to the network this Friday. You can see that and a full schedule below.
FOX Family of Networks Celebrates Launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN with Special Week of WWE Programming
Official WWE Ring Featured Outside of FOX Headquarters on Avenue of the Americas in NYC
Los Angeles – In anticipation of the Oct. 4 launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT, the FOX family of networks presents a week-long slate of WWE programming.
Beginning today, Kofi Kingston, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns join FS1’s FIRST THINGS FIRST and FOX News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” throughout the week to discuss all things WWE, including the highly anticipated matchups on Friday night.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, Reigns also joins FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT PLATINUM on FOX.
On Friday, Oct. 4, at the Staples Center, the “blue carpet” is prepared for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW at 7:30 PM ET/PT with FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
Full programming schedule below:
Mon, Sept. 30
FIRST THINGS FIRST: Kofi Kingston – 8:10 AM ET – FS1
FOX & Friends: Kofi Kingston – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel
Fan Meet & Greet: Kofi Kingston – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square
Tues, Oct. 1
FIRST THINGS FIRST:
Stephanie McMahon – 8:10 AM ET – FS1
FOX & Friends: Stephanie McMahon – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel
Fan Meet & Greet: Stephanie McMahon – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square
Weds, Oct. 2
FIRST THINGS FIRST: Charlotte Flair – 8:10 AM ET – FS1
FOX & Friends: Charlotte Flair – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel
Fan Meet & Greet: Charlotte Flair – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square
Thurs, Oct. 3
FIRST THINGS FIRST: Roman Reigns – 8:10 AM ET – FS1
FOX & Friends: Roman Reigns – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel
Fan Meet & Greet: Roman Reigns – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square
FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON: Roman Reigns – 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT -5:30 PM MT/4:30 PM PT – FOX
Fri, Oct. 4 FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN – KICKOFF SHOW – 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT – 6:30 PM MT/7:30 PM PT – FOX
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT – 7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT – FOX
