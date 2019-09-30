FOX Announces Week Of WWE Appearances To Promote Smackdown This Friday

FOX Sports has sent out a press release announcing a full week of WWE appearances on FOX programming to promote Smackdown’s move to the network this Friday. You can see that and a full schedule below.

FOX Family of Networks Celebrates Launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN with Special Week of WWE Programming

Official WWE Ring Featured Outside of FOX Headquarters on Avenue of the Americas in NYC

Los Angeles – In anticipation of the Oct. 4 launch of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT, the FOX family of networks presents a week-long slate of WWE programming.

Beginning today, Kofi Kingston, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns join FS1’s FIRST THINGS FIRST and FOX News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” throughout the week to discuss all things WWE, including the highly anticipated matchups on Friday night.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Reigns also joins FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT PLATINUM on FOX.

On Friday, Oct. 4, at the Staples Center, the “blue carpet” is prepared for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW at 7:30 PM ET/PT with FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Full programming schedule below:

Mon, Sept. 30

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Kofi Kingston – 8:10 AM ET – FS1

FOX & Friends: Kofi Kingston – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel

Fan Meet & Greet: Kofi Kingston – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square

Tues, Oct. 1

FIRST THINGS FIRST:

Stephanie McMahon – 8:10 AM ET – FS1

FOX & Friends: Stephanie McMahon – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel

Fan Meet & Greet: Stephanie McMahon – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square

Weds, Oct. 2

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Charlotte Flair – 8:10 AM ET – FS1

FOX & Friends: Charlotte Flair – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel

Fan Meet & Greet: Charlotte Flair – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square

Thurs, Oct. 3

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Roman Reigns – 8:10 AM ET – FS1

FOX & Friends: Roman Reigns – 8:30 AM ET – FOX News Channel

Fan Meet & Greet: Roman Reigns – 9:15 AM ET – FOX Square

FOX NFL THURSDAY PRESENTED BY VERIZON: Roman Reigns – 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT -5:30 PM MT/4:30 PM PT – FOX

Fri, Oct. 4 FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN – KICKOFF SHOW – 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT – 6:30 PM MT/7:30 PM PT – FOX

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT – 7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT – FOX