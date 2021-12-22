FOX Cancels New Year’s Eve Event That Would Have Preempted WWE Smackdown

Deadline reports that FOX has cancelled a New Year’s Eve event that was originally scheduled to replace that week’s WWE Smackdown on the schedule. The special, Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, has been removed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A replacement has not been named, but WWE currently doesn’t have an event scheduled that day.

FOX said in a statement: “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards. We will not be moving forward with Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

The special was set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. This comes after news that the New York Police Department is planning “multiple contingencies” and could “scale back” their New Year’s Eve ball due to COVID. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce plans later this week. At this time, ABC is still planning on running Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. That will feature LL Cool J performing before midnight in Times Square, with Billy Porter performing on the Mississippi River. They are waiting for De Blasio’s announcement before making a decision.

NBC will air a special with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (executive produced by Lorne Michaels) from Miami, while CBS is airing its ‘Big Bash’ from Nashville.