FOX Executives Reportedly Have High Hopes For Smackdown

– While there has been some concern expressed by many online about Smackdown’s chances when it moves to FOX, the network’s executives are quite optimistic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that those within FOX expect that Smackdown will be a big hit for them, particularly with all the promotion that they will do on football and baseball broadcasts this fall.

While the first week will almost certainly be big due to the amount of promotion it has and the curious casual fans, it is successive weeks that WWE will need to care about. FOX does have a big advantage over USA in terms of market penetration; it is in 120 million homes as opposed to USA’s 98 million. In addition, the broadcast network status means that a wide berth of fringe viewers, who are not die-hard fans, is available.

Mark Evans, the Fox Sports Senior Vice President of Sales, said earlier this week that the way they plan to promote and present Smackdown is “going to inject it with such a new life. It’s going to be a home run for us.”