FOX In Carriage Dispute With DirecTV, Warns Channels Could Be Pulled On Friday

FOX is in the midst of a carriage dispute with DirecTV that puts viewers at risk of losing Smackdown (among other things). PWInsider reports that FOX issued a press release noting that they are not at an agreement with DirectTV about a new contract and that their channels could be pulled starting midnight December 2nd (Friday).

The full announcement reads:

FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.

As such we are compelled to alert viewers who are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-Verse subscribers that they could lose access to their favorite FOX programming beginning at midnight, December 2, including the NFL on FOX, the Big Ten College Football Championship on FOX, the FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and FS1, FOX local news, and more.

While FOX continues to seek an agreement benefiting all parties, our priority is ensuring viewers’ ability to access all FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and local FOX station programming.

https://keepfox.com/