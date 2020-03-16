wrestling / News
FOX Issues Statement to WWE Fans Amidst Coronavirus-Induced Changes
FOX has issued a statement via social media to fans as the novel coronavirus continues to force changes in WWE’s plans. The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted early Monday evening to show support for WWE’s fanbase and express appreciation for them as the wrestling company has been making changes to hold its shows, including WrestleMania, at the WWE Performance Center without fans.
YOu can see the full statement below. As previously noted, this week’s episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown will all be at the PC without fans in attendance.
Dear WWE Universe,
This upcoming week will be another memorable week. We miss your presence, your signs, your chants and much more. We will get through this together and can’t wait for you to pack arenas/stadiums once again.
Sincerely, @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/R8GlDLClZd
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Not a Huge Fan of Intergender Wrestling, His Issues With the Wrestling Style of AEW
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite