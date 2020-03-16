FOX Issues Statement to WWE Fans Amidst Coronavirus-Induced Changes

FOX has issued a statement via social media to fans as the novel coronavirus continues to force changes in WWE’s plans. The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted early Monday evening to show support for WWE’s fanbase and express appreciation for them as the wrestling company has been making changes to hold its shows, including WrestleMania, at the WWE Performance Center without fans.

YOu can see the full statement below. As previously noted, this week’s episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown will all be at the PC without fans in attendance.