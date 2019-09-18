wrestling / News

WWE News: FOX Launches WWE Social Media Accounts, Featurette On Lacey Evans’ Military Makeover Episode

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Live FOX Sports

– FOX has launched official social media accounts for WWE on the network. You can find the WWE on FOX Twitter account here, the Instagram account here and the Facebook page here. The Twitter account posted:

– WWE shared the following behind-the-scenes video of Lacey Evans’s episode of Lifetime’s Military Makeover:

