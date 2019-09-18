wrestling / News
WWE News: FOX Launches WWE Social Media Accounts, Featurette On Lacey Evans’ Military Makeover Episode
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX has launched official social media accounts for WWE on the network. You can find the WWE on FOX Twitter account here, the Instagram account here and the Facebook page here. The Twitter account posted:
It's a new era. Welcome to WWE on FOX. pic.twitter.com/Vv3HgH8CzB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 18, 2019
– WWE shared the following behind-the-scenes video of Lacey Evans’s episode of Lifetime’s Military Makeover:
