Backstage Rumor on FOX Network Wanting Bray Wyatt on Smackdown

– According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, it’s rumored that a FOX employee stated that the network really wants Bray Wyatt on Friday Night Smackdown. The show is slated to move to the network next month.

Per WrestleVotes, “Something nobody can deny: a person who works for FOX has directly told me, face to face, they would like Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. However, it looks like he’s going to remain on RAW, with Paul Heyman being a gigantic fan of his. Not confirmed, but we’ll see.”

Currently, Bray Wyatt is set to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at the 2019 event. The event is slated for Sunday, October 6. Then on Friday, October 11, WWE will hold a new WWE Draft on Friday Night Smackdown that will run through the October 14 edition of Raw the following Monday.