FOX New Year’s Eve Special With Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler Ratings Notes

– Per Showbuzz Daily, the first hour of the FOX New Year’s Eve special hosted by Steve Harvey last night, featuring a WWE Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match, drew 2.604 million viewers. The 8-9 pm portion of the FOX broadcast also had appearances by WWE Superstars R-Truth, Elias, and Mojo Rawley.

The show had an average rating of 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic. The second hour of the show drew 2.997 million viewers and a 0.9 average rating in the same key demo. Reigns vs. Ziggler was featured in the first hour.