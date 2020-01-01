wrestling / News
FOX New Year’s Eve Special With Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler Ratings Notes
January 1, 2020
– Per Showbuzz Daily, the first hour of the FOX New Year’s Eve special hosted by Steve Harvey last night, featuring a WWE Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match, drew 2.604 million viewers. The 8-9 pm portion of the FOX broadcast also had appearances by WWE Superstars R-Truth, Elias, and Mojo Rawley.
The show had an average rating of 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic. The second hour of the show drew 2.997 million viewers and a 0.9 average rating in the same key demo. Reigns vs. Ziggler was featured in the first hour.
