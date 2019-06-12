wrestling / News

Fox News Issues Statement On Tyrus Sexual Harrassment Allegation

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– As reported earlier today, former Impact and WWE star Tyrus (Brodus Clay) has been booted from a Fox Nation show over a sexual harassment allegation from his co-host Britt McHenry.

Fox News issued the following statement on the matter:

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions. The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

