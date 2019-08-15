FOX Posts Job Listings For WWE Content Production Team

– FOX is gearing up for production on Smackdown for when it premieres in October, and is hiring for several production members to make WWE content. The network is seeking a Production Coordinator, Digital Producer, Associate Producer and more. The job postings below:

* Production Coordinator

We are currently seeking a Production Coordinator to join our WWE team here in Los Angeles. As our Production Coordinator, you will work with management in the logistical planning and execution of tasks connected to the network’s WWE studio & remote production programming. In addition, you will work closely with producers, handle the needs of talent, freelancers & external clientele, help with the creations and distribution of production schedules, books travel and processes timecards and invoices. Not only will you help production with creative as needed, but you will be encouraged to get involved in edits, on shoots, etc. You will liaison with Stage Productions, Field Operations, Engineering & IT departments to help ensure show staff is supported with show needs, shoots & administrative projects. Simply, you will play an integral role of our launch of WWE.

Long hours, weekend work and frequent travel required.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate logistics connected to the studio & remote productions

Help to delegate tasks to PAs, Runners & Interns in-studio and on-site

Process freelancer payroll, vendor onboarding and invoices. Handle talent/crew travel bookings and payments

Works closely with Stage Production, Field Operations, Engineering, & IT departments to help ensure show staff supported with show needs, shoots & administrative projects

Available to help production with creative as needed and encouraged to get involved in edits, on shoots, etc

* Senior Associate Producer

We are currently seeking a Senior Associate Producer to join our WWE team here in Los Angeles. As our Senior Associate Producer, your primary role is to support the Coordinating Producer and production leaders of the group. In addition, you will be responsible for all tape workflow and organization for the live shows. You will also work with our Producers on a daily basis on the tape elements and has some creative and editorial judgment on the material that is edited.

Responsibilities:

Works as a tape producer for all live shows

Responsible for working with producers and production personnel on the organization and implementation on tape procedures and workflow

Works with Director, Associate Director, PA’s and other Sr. AP’s on making sure correct tapes gets edited and are processed in the correct manner for air

Pitching ideas for weekly WWE studio show, as well as overseeing the editing of video elements for that show.

* Feature Producer

Do you have 5+ years’ experience in the production of Sports Original Programming? Are you an effective communicator, collaborator and can work in a fast-paced sports production environment? If so, FOX Sports could be looking for you!

We are seeking a Feature Producer to join our WWE team here in Los Angeles. As our Feature Producer, you will assist the Coordinating Producer with long & short form original content by suggesting storylines, creating outlines & production books and producing, writing, shooting & editing when necessary. In addition, you will also work closely with other Producers, Associate Producers & Editors and will assist with creating content for studio shows.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Coordinating Producer and work with other Producers & Associate Producers on long & short form original content

Pre & Post Production of Original Content as necessary (produce, write, shoot & edit)

Assist in creating content for studio shows.

* Digital Producer

Are you obsessed with WWE and have the elite knowledge to back it up? Would it be your dream job to build, invent, and create the digital content for WWE on Fox social for the first time ever? Then we want to hear from you.

From developing channel-specific tactics to meet production goals, to managing the social presence of our WWE properties, we are looking to add a Digital Producer to our team. You will be responsible for building your team, creating content from scratch and overseeing the production for all FOX Sports’ WWE social media content – A true building opportunity to make this vertical come alive! This can include, but is not limited to, graphic production, editing, story development, show production, talent prep and video shooting/directing. Additionally, you will utilize data to initiate programming priorities, content plans, and report successes, compare against industry and to drive improvement. Simply, you will play an integral part in the digital platform of WWE on FOX properties. This is a blank canvas, with a rich history and many stories to tell. Will you be the one to tell it, digitally?

Responsibilities:

Oversee production for WWE social content – includes, but is not limited to, graphic production, editing, story development, show production, talent prep and video shooting/directing

Create original live content and/or VOD, optimizing WWE content for social

Produce social, and digital video, images and audio in and around live events, for sport specific coverage, and with talent specific to that sport

Utilize data to initiate programming priorities, content plans, report successes, compare against industry and to drive improvement

Coordinate content – whether show, brand, talent, original video, etc. – across each screen – whether TV, web, app, livestream, social, etc.

Build and maintain relationships across a variety of groups including sales, marketing, programming, digital, linear, studio and other show teams

* Senior Director, Digital Marketing

From developing paid digital and social media campaign strategy and execution across all digital and social platforms, to finding creative and innovative new advertising opportunities, FOX Sports is seeking a Senior Director of Digital Marketing to join their team in Los Angeles. We’re are currently seeking a talented, hard-working and enterprising individual with serious digital marketing chops to lead and drive all marketing initiatives in the digital space supporting FOX Sports and FS1 brands/properties and accompanying campaigns, in an effort to increase viewership and awareness. As our Senior Director of Digital Marketing, you will be heavily involved in strategy, planning, communication and execution of all campaigns in the digital space. The Senior Director of Digital Marketing reports to the SVP of Brand and Consumer Marketing within the FOX Sports/FS1 Marketing group.

If you have a strong strategic mindset, understand digital and social media best practices, and have the passion to execute flawlessly, FOX Sports could be looking for you!

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and execution of the digital marketing programs around all FOX Sports and FS1 programming, including but not limited to: NFL, PBC (pay-per-views), NASCAR, MLB, College Football, WWE, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup and other soccer leagues, FS1 Studio Shows, etc.

Build and maintain a close relationship with the media agency of record, media partners, and digital vendors to create campaign strategies, develop and execute paid media buys, and champion post-campaign recaps and success stories

Collaborate with a wide variety of internal departments to ensure flawless transition of campaign materials and messaging into the social and digital space (i.e. Brand Marketing, PR, Sales, Creative Strategy/Partnership groups, FOXSports.com, Social Media, FOX App teams and more)

Provide creative direction and work alongside Creative Teams to develop the appropriate assets for all digital platforms including but not limited to: YouTube and other digital video platforms, Social Media sites (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc.), high-impact and digital display banner creative, etc.

Define KPIs and performance goals to ensure success across every project

Stay connected in both proactive and reactive ways to relevant Digital marketing trends that could provide insight, generate reach or inspire creative to FOX Sports and FS1 campaigns

Stay abreast of industry best practices, new and existing media to disseminate ideas, and host educational info sessions for internal teams.

To apply for the positions or learn more, click here and search WWE.