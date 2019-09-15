FOX Promotes Smackdown Move With Moving Company Truck

– FOX will be getting the word out on the upcoming Smackdown move to the network with the WWE on FOX Moving Company truck. The truck is going to be touring across America throughout September to promote the upcoming move the FOX debut. The network released some tweets and information on which cities the truck will be hitting ahead of the upcoming debut of Smackdown on FOX. The premiere is scheduled for Friday, October 4 in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center.

The truck will be starting its tour today in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will then hit up various cities throughout the country until the Smackdown debut on FOX on Oct. 4. Smackdown’s move to FOX on Oct. 4 also marks the 20th anniversary of the show. Here’s the full list of cities:

* Sunday, September 15 – Charlotte, NC

* Tuesday, September 17 – Washington, DC

* Wednesday, September 18 – Detroit, MI

* Thursday, September 19 – Chicago, IL

* Friday, September 20 – Chicago, IL

* Saturday, September 21 – Madison, WI

* Sunday, September 22 – Minneapolis, MN

* Monday, September 23 – Minneapolis, MN

* Wednesday, September 25 – Kansas City, MO

* Friday, September 27 – Dallas, TX

* Sunday, September 29 – Houston, TX

* Monday, September 30 – Austin, TX

* Wednesday, October 2 – Phoenix, AZ

* Thursday, October 3 – San Diego, CA

* Friday, October 4 – Los Angeles, CA

Friday Night SmackDown is moving to FOX! See if you can catch our moving truck as it tours the country! 📦 🚚 📺 And don't miss the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Oct. 4, on FOX! pic.twitter.com/JRre6GaGem — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 15, 2019