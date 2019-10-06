wrestling / News
FOX Reaches Deal With DISH Network and Sling
If you have DISH or Sling and were unable to watch Smackdown on FOX this past Friday, then this will be good news for you. The Wrap reports that the network was able to reach a deal with both providers after all Fox network and cable channels had been blacked out in 17 markets in 23 states since September 26. This meant that in addition to Smackdown, subscribers also missed one Sunday and two Thursdays of NFL games, as well as last night’s Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees ALDS game on FS1.
A Fox Corporation spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ access to the Fox networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption.”
Dish added in another statement: “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations.“
