WWE News: FOX Reportedly High On Renee Young, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Attend Chicago Bears Game, Lio Rush Debuts New Music Video
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX Sports is said to be very high on Renee Young, who will host the upcoming WWE show on FS1. It notes that this could lead to Young becoming exclusive to Fox.
– Lio Rush has released a new music video for his track “I Wonder.”
– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were at the season opening game for the Chicago Bears, and you can see a clip below.
What’s up, @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE?!#GBvsCHI | #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/zItSMZrYRO
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 6, 2019
