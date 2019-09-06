wrestling / News

WWE News: FOX Reportedly High On Renee Young, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Attend Chicago Bears Game, Lio Rush Debuts New Music Video

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX Sports is said to be very high on Renee Young, who will host the upcoming WWE show on FS1. It notes that this could lead to Young becoming exclusive to Fox.

– Lio Rush has released a new music video for his track “I Wonder.”

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were at the season opening game for the Chicago Bears, and you can see a clip below.

