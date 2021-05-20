wrestling / News
FOX Reportedly Privately Pushing For WWE To Return To Having Live Audiences
It was reported last week that WWE is looking to return to live event touring starting in July, which will likely include Money in the Bank. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, FOX has been quietly pushing for WWE to return to events with live crowds.
The network reportedly feels that their ‘billion dollar investment’ should be on the same level as the MLB, NBA and other live sports. As a result, they’ve been actively asking for updates on how long it will take until fans are allowed to return.
Heard from a very reliable source that FOX has privately pushed for a return to live crowds over the past few weeks, actively seeking updates on timeframes, etc. They’d like their billion dollar investment on the same playing field as the MLB, NBA & others.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 20, 2021
