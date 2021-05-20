FOX Reportedly Privately Pushing For WWE To Return To Having Live Audiences

It was reported last week that WWE is looking to return to live event touring starting in July, which will likely include Money in the Bank. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, FOX has been quietly pushing for WWE to return to events with live crowds.

The network reportedly feels that their ‘billion dollar investment’ should be on the same level as the MLB, NBA and other live sports. As a result, they’ve been actively asking for updates on how long it will take until fans are allowed to return.