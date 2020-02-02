FOX and Roku Reach Deal, FOX Apps Back On Roku

FOX and Roku have both announced that they have reached a deal and that FOX Apps such as FOX Sports, FOX Now, FOX News, and FOX Nation will continue on ROKU. The statements are below.

FOX’s statement:

We are pleased to share that all FOX apps, including FOX Sports, FOX NOW, FOX News and FOX Nation, will continue to be on Roku. We are happy you can keep enjoying all of our great programming, including the Big Game in 4K and the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER this Sunday.

Roku’s statement:

Dear Roku Customer,

We are delighted that we reached an agreement to distribute FOX channels on the Roku platform. This Sunday, you can stream the Super Bowl for free through FOX Now and FOX Sports as well as the NFL channel.

We hope you enjoy the game!

Happy Streaming™

Roku