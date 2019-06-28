FOX Wants To Use New Cameras, Celebrities On Smackdown Debut

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX is testing two new cameras to use for Smackdown’s debut on October 4th and is looking to invite several celebrities to the show in hopes of creating a celebrity environment like you’d see at a big boxing match. Smackdown will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on October 4th, and FOX wants to “kick it off with a bang,” per the report, as a way of establishing WWE as the big leagues and, by comparison, making AEW’s TV show (which is expected to debut on Wednesday, October 2nd, a few days before Smackdown’s October 4th debut on FOX) look like the minor leagues.