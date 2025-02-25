Fox Spokesperson Denies Involvement In Rumored Vince McMahon Wrestling Project

On the 83 Weeks podcast (per Fightful), Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff discussed circulating rumors about Vince McMahon’s potential new venture.

“There’s been lots of speculation, lots of rumor and innuendo about Vince McMahon starting a company. Should I say the quiet part out loud? There’s been lots of whispers… I don’t know what’s real and what’s not, but allegedly, Vince McMahon’s people have made contact with people who have experienced shooting wrestling — maybe cameramen, and allegedly — I don’t know if this is real or not — but the rumor mill, the whispers, say perhaps Fox is holding a spot for Vince McMahon,” said Thompson.

A Fox spokesperson denied any involvement to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.