FOX Sports 1 Airing Full 2020 Royal Rumble on Tuesday

FOX Sports 1 has a solution for its lack of WWE Backstage next week: broadcast the entire 2020 Royal Rumble. WWE announced during Friday’s episode of Smackdown that the full Rumble PPV, which took place in January, will air on FOX Sports 1 Tuesday night starting at 7 PM ET.

WWE Backstage has not aired from its studio on FOX Sports 1 for the last couple of weeks due to social distancing needs, nor have any of the network’s other studio shows. Backstage has instead been airing Thursdays on social media the last couple of weeks.