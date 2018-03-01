Fox Sports 1 Hosts Hint At WWE/FOX Relationship

PWInsider reports that at the end of FOX Sports 1’s Speak For Yourself yesterday, hosts Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd hinted about a relationship between WWE and FOX. They spoke about Cowherd attending Tuesday’s Smackdown Live taping at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cowherd praised his time there, comparing the show to a rock concert. This is a change in stance after bashing wrestling and its fans in the past.

Cowherd said he met Stephanie McMahon and said WWE was a “professionally run organization.” He added: “It was fun. I had a blast….we laughed for two hours.”

Whitlock said he watched wrestling as a kid and was “looking forward to perhaps getting more involved, watching pro wrestling in the future.”

Cowherd replied: “You should. A very good sport. Coming to a network near you…”

With that, they began to laugh and the show went off the air.

It was reported yesterday that several FOX Sports executives, including FOX Sports President Eric Shanks, FOX Sports Producer Jacob Ullman and Cowherd, were at the taping. WWE is said to be negotiating a deal for its TV rights.