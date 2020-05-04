FOX Sports 1 to Air WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches on Saturday

– FOX Sports 1 has announced a new WWE special to air this weekend, looking at the greatest ladder matches in WWE history. The network sent out the following announcement to 411 on Monday evening and announced the news on Twitter as well:

This weekend, FOX Sports presents WWE’S GREATEST LADDER MATCHES on Saturday, May 9 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. The special highlights some of the most exhilarating WWE matchups of all time, as well as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, with hosts Corey Graves and Michael Cole.