Fox Sports 1 Says WWE Programming Will Continue Through August 11th

Now that the MLB and NBA are poised to return, Fox Sports might be moving on from all the recent WWE programming they have been airing to fill the void left by professional sports going on hiatus.

Fox Sports 1 released the following statement to POST Wrestling, noting that they will continue to air WWE programming on Tuesday nights through August 11th, but it is uncertain if they will continue to do so after that.

“Tonight’s airing of SummerSlam will not be FS1’s final airing of a WWE in the Tuesday night timeslot, we will continue to have WWE content on FS1’s Tuesday nights through at least Tuesday, August 11”.

FS1 will be airing Summerslam 2016 tonight.