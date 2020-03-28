wrestling / News
FOX Sports Airing WWE Marathons on Tuesday and Thursday
The Royal Rumble isn’t the only WWE content airing on FOX Sports networks next week. As reported earlier, FOX Sports 1 will air the 2020 Royal Rumble on FOX Sports 1 starting at 7 PM ET Tuesday. That will actually be one of two airings of the Rumble that night, with a new remote episode of WWE Backstage airing between them in its usual timeslot. In addition, FOX Sports 2 will air the Royal Rumble in Thursdat at 6 PM ET, followed by a replay of tonight’s Smackdown and then one of WWE Backstage.
This is all designed to lead into Smackdown next Friday and then WrestleMania 34 over the weekend. The full schedule is below, all times in ET:
FOX Sports 1 (Tuesday)
* 7 PM – 11 PM: 2020 Royal Rumble replay
* 11 PM – 12 AM: WWE Backstage new remote episode
* 12 AM – 4 AM: 2020 Royal Rumble replay
* 4 AM -5 AM: WWE Backstage replay
FOX Sports 2 (Thursday)
* 6 PM – 10 PM: 2020 Royal Rumble replay
* 10 PM – 12 AM: SmackDown replay from March 27
* 12 AM – 1 AM: WWE Backstage replay
