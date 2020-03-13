FOX Sports Halts Production On FS1 Studio Shows Including WWE Backstage

FOX Sports has announced that production has been halted on FS1 studio shows including WWE Backstage, which will not air next Tuesday. The episode was set to feature the return of CM Punk as an analyst. Rhea Ripley was announced as the guest.

They said in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to suspend production of our live FS1 daily studio shows through at least Friday, March 20. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”