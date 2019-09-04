WWE News: FOX Sports Looking For WWE-Related Job, WWE Selling New Neon Graphic Tees, Jack Gallagher Responds To Brian Kendrick’s Challenge

– FOX Sports is currently looking for a WWE-related position, specifically a ‘Freelance Digital Content Specialist’ based in Playa Vista, CA. Here’s a description:

Are you obsessed with WWE and have the elite knowledge to back it up? Would it be your dream job to help build, invent, and create the digital content for WWE on Fox social for the first time ever? Then we want to hear from you.

From developing channel-specific tactics to meet production goals, to managing the social presence of our WWE properties, we are looking to add a freelance Digital Content Specialist to the team. You will be responsible for creating social media content around Smackdown, Raw, NXT and Pay-Per-Views – A true building opportunity to make this vertical come alive! This can include, but is not limited to, graphic production, editing, story development, show production, talent prep and video shooting/directing. Additionally, you will utilize data to initiate programming priorities, content plans, and report successes, compare against industry and to drive improvement. Simply, you will play an integral part in the digital platform of WWE on FOX properties. This is a blank canvas, with a rich history and many stories to tell. Will you be the one to tell it, digitally?

A SNAPSHOT OF YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist production of WWE social content – includes, but is not limited to, graphic production, editing, story development, show production, talent prep and video shooting/directing

Help create original live content and/or VOD, optimizing WWE content for social

Produce social, and digital video, images and audio in and around live events, for sport specific coverage, and with talent specific to that sport

Utilize data to initiate programming priorities, content plans, report successes, compare against industry and to drive improvement

Coordinate content – whether show, brand, talent, original video, etc. – across each screen – whether TV, web, app, livestream, social, etc.

Support relationships across a variety of groups including sales, marketing, programming, digital, linear, studio and other show teams

– Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa previously challenged Jack Gallagher and a partner of his choosing to a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Gallagher has accepted the challenge.

I guess I've got seven days to find a tag partner. #205Live https://t.co/1CiB9suzvJ — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 4, 2019

– WWE Shop has new NEON Graphic tees with designs for Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano, The IIconics and Velveteen Dream. They also have a new “Essential Breezango” T-shirt.