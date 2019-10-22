wrestling / News

Fox to Air One-Hour WWE Special This Weekend

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T

– Fox is set to air a one-hour WWE special this weekend. The special is currently listed on schedules for Xfinity and other cable providers as “WWE Special” for 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. The special, as you can see below, is described as:

“A profile of some of the greatest stars in wrestling and the sport itself.”

