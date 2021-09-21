FOX to Reportedly Air WWE King of the Ring Preview Special Next Weekend

– Previously, it was reported by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio that WWE would begin the returning King of the Ring and inaugural Queen of the Ring tournaments on the October 8 edition of SmackDown, which marks the show’s season premiere. The finals of both tournaments were also reportedly expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Additionally, PWInsider reports that FOX is lining up preview special for the long-awaited return of King of the Ring that will air next weekend.

Per the report, the special will air the weekend of October 1-3. It will air in different timeslots depending on the local market, and it will be a preview of the next King of the Ring tournament (and one would presume the inaugural Queen of the Ring tourney as well).

The last King of the Ring tournament was held by WWE in 2019 and won by Baron Corbin.