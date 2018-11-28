FOX Wants Ronda Rousey on Smackdown Next Year

– FOX is pushing WWE to move Ronda Rousey to Smackdown when the show finds its new home on the broadcast network, according to a new report. According to Wrestling Inc, FOX wants Rousey on the show as they believe Rousey’s mainstream popularity and credibility as an athlete will help them sell the show.

The news fits with previous reports which said that FOX wants Smackdown to feature more sports-oriented content and less comedy, in order to help their other sports programs cross-promote the shows. Rousey would help that strategy as well. She is currently on Raw as that brand’s Women’s Champion.