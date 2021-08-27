FOX Was Reportedly Unhappy With WWE For Not Making CM Punk An Offer

It was reported earlier this week that NBCUniversal was not happy with WWE for bringing back both Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch and putting them both on the Smackdown brand, which airs on FOX. However, WWE may have upset FOX as well for their recent actions, or rather, inaction. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX was “very upset” that WWE didn’t make CM Punk a big offer to keep him from going to AEW, which he ended up doing last week. Because of this, WWE felt they had to get Lesnar and Lynch on Smackdown right away.

Punk has a positive relationship with the network, dating back to the deal he had with them for WWE Backstage. FOX was among the first to congratulate Punk for the big ratings Rampage got last week.