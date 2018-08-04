FOX Reportedly Discussing Additional WWE Programming on FS1

– The Athletic (via Comicbook.com) reports that FOX is looking to add additional WWE programming to its lineup. This includes Smackdown pre-shows and post-shows on FS1.

Additionally, there is said to be talk of FS1 programming for major WWE pay-per-view events and additional post shows for those events that would be similar to the FS1 coverage around major UFC cards. For this programming, the TV network would be hiring the on-air talent, but WWE would be allowed to sign off on them.

Another show the network is reportedly considering is a mid-week studio show that would be broadcast weekly and would center on WWE. However, no official new programming announcements have been made other than the move for Smackdown to FOX.

WWE Smackdown is set to move to the FOX Network in Fall 2019.