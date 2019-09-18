FOX Reveals WWE Programming Slate Ahead of Smackdown Debut, Kickoff Show Scheduled

– FOX Sports has announced a slate of special programming and pre-event coverage ahead of the upcoming debut of Friday Night Smackdown on the network on Friday, October 4. This will include the broadcast of WWE Smackdown’s Greatest Hits, WWE WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments, and a Friday Night Smackdown Kickoff Show.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair and The Miz will host Smackdown’s greatest hits. John Cena is going to narrate the WrestleMania program. The Friday Night Smackdown debut will also feature a Kickoff show on Friday, October 4 that will air at 7:30 pm EST.

Also, the network has begun its cross-platform integrations with WWE across all its major social platforms and channels. So, WWE’s social channels are now all active for the network’s banner on social media. You can check out the full announcement on the special WWE programming slate below.

Special “Blue Carpet” Preview Show to Celebrate Arrival of WWE on FOX FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN Air Time Details Announced Los Angeles – Leading up to the network debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX on Friday, Oct. 4, FOX Sports presents a slate of special programming, pre-event coverage and cross-platform integrations in anticipation of the marquee event. A pair of hour-long WWE specials lead the charge, beginning with WWE SMACKDOWN’S GREATEST HITS, on Friday, Sept. 27, on FOX (8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT/7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT). Hosted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and The Miz, the show highlights the most memorable moments from the storied franchise. On Sunday, Sept. 29, John Cena narrates WWE WRESTLEMANIA’S LEGENDARY MOMENTS, offering viewers a chance to relive the most spectacular WrestleMania moments from the past 35 years. Check local listings for air times surrounding Sunday’s NFL on FOX singleheader action. Less than a week later, FOX Sports rolls out the “blue carpet” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 4 (7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT/6:30 PM MT/7:30 PM PT). This star-studded show features “blue carpet” arrivals and backstage access to celebrities and athletes, as well as past and present WWE Superstars to kick off the new era of WWE on FOX. In front of a star-studded crowd in Los Angeles, FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN airs live at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on FOX. For viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SmackDown airs at 7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT on FOX. For all authenticated viewers nationwide, SmackDown will be available to stream live at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT/6:00 PM MT/5:00 PM PT on the FOX Sports App. Today, FOX Sports also launches its WWE on FOX social handles, which will provide insight, analysis and entertainment across social platforms. For more information, explore @WWEonFOX on Twitter, @WWEonFOX on Instagram and WWE on FOX on Facebook. Additional details on WWE programming will be announced at a later date.

Friday Night Smackdown debuts on the network on Friday, Oct. 4. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This also marks the 20th anniversary for Smackdown.