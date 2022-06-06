Fozzy Announces UK Tour in November, Possible Conflict With AEW TV Dates

Fozzy has announced a new tour of the UK in November, with a couple dates that could conflict with AEW tapings. Chris Jericho posted the news to his Twitter account, revealing that the tour will run from November 4th through the 14th and include shows in England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

November 4th is a Friday and while AEW typically tapes Rampage on Wednesdays after Dynamite, they do have some live shows as the last couple of weeks have been. The November 9th date in Dublin would take place on the same day as AEW Dynamite (and a potential Rampage taping). AEW has yet to announce taping dates for those shows, with their furthest-out taping right now being a July 27th taping of Dynamite and Rampage in Worcester, Massachusetts.