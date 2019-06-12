wrestling / News

Fozzy, Corey Taylor ‘Pull Out’ of AEW Fyter Fest in Solidarity With Chris Jericho

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Double or Nothing

– Chris Jericho has some support from his band and fellow rocker Corey Taylor in his boycott of AEW Fyter Fest. Fozzy and Taylor took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that they are standing with Jericho in his decision to pull out of the event due to it being streamed for free on B/R Live. You can see the posts below from Fozzy and Taylor, who is the lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Jericho, of course, was never advertised or booked for Fyter Fest. Nor were Fozzy or Taylor. Kenny Omega got in on the storyline as well, as he replied to Taylor in an attempt to “resolve” the situation:

