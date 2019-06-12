wrestling / News
Fozzy, Corey Taylor ‘Pull Out’ of AEW Fyter Fest in Solidarity With Chris Jericho
– Chris Jericho has some support from his band and fellow rocker Corey Taylor in his boycott of AEW Fyter Fest. Fozzy and Taylor took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that they are standing with Jericho in his decision to pull out of the event due to it being streamed for free on B/R Live. You can see the posts below from Fozzy and Taylor, who is the lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour.
Jericho, of course, was never advertised or booked for Fyter Fest. Nor were Fozzy or Taylor. Kenny Omega got in on the storyline as well, as he replied to Taylor in an attempt to “resolve” the situation:
FFS. @KennyOmegamanX
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) June 11, 2019
Was hoping it wouldn’t come to this but I’ve decided to pull out of #FyterFest because of unsafe conditions and a lack of real consideration for the talent or the fans. Standing in solidarity with @IAmJericho and I hope that this will be a reminder that we MUST be strong.
— confirm: 0-0-0… DESTRUCT… 0 (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 11, 2019
Please check DM’s, I’m positive we can make this work!!! By the way, love the new masks and album…. call me?!😰💦 https://t.co/0HwvMmcOA3
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 11, 2019
Effen pathetic….. https://t.co/dF1mZ2xlbY
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 12, 2019
