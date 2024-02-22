Francine Takes Issue With 2K Games Calling Liv Morgan ‘Queen of Extreme’, Says She Owns Trademark

In a post on Twitter, ECW alumnus Francine took an issue with 2K Games promoting Liv Morgan as the ‘Queen of Extreme’ for WWE 2K24. Francine noted that she owns the trademark to the nickname, which she used in ECW. Apparently this caused fans to come after her on Twitter, as she reiterated it belonged to her. 2K later deleted their post.

She wrote: “Hey @WWEgames I have The Queen of Extreme trademarked. Do you need something sent to you guys again from my lawyer? To all the ignorant 20somethings that are trolling me, I’ve used #QueenOfExtreme for decades and paid for the trademark. Which means no one else can use it. It starts with a tweet, then used in entrances and on games, mags, etc. You have to fight for what is legally yours.”

